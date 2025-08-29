Former Pointe Coupee dispatcher accused of tracking coworker who was supposed to cover her shift

NEW ROADS — A former dispatcher with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office was fired and arrested after allegedly abusing her position to find the exact location of a coworker who was supposed to cover her shift, according to PCPSO.

Deputies confirmed that Ashlie Leblanc was arrested Wednesday for malfeasance in office, obstruction of justice and unlawful use of a cellular tracking device.

Arrest documents show that a coworker was supposed to cover a shift at work for Leblanc, but called out sick that morning.

When she found out, Leblanc allegedly called AT&T from work to falsely tell them the coworker's family had reported her missing, and Leblanc needed to find her exact location. On the call, which PCPSO said was fully recorded by its phone system, Leblanc allegedly asked the phone company for a ping on the exact location of her coworker's cell phone.

PCPSO said Leblanc also had AT&T send the ping to her personal PCPSO email address. Investigators later found that Leblanc deleted every single email she had both received and sent since starting her job at the sheriff's office.

She was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center and has since bonded out.

WBRZ has reached out for details on the incident that led to Leblanc's arrest.