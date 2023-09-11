84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former Oakland police chief selected to lead NOPD

1 hour 54 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, September 11 2023 Sep 11, 2023 September 11, 2023 6:43 PM September 11, 2023 in News
Source: WWL
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - Anne Kirkpatrick, the former Oakland police chief, has been selected by LaToya Cantrell to lead the New Orleans Police Department. 

Cantrell announced Kirkpatrick's new position on Monday afternoon. She comes to New Orleans with more than 35 years of law enforcement experience, including 20 of those spent in leadership positions. 

Trending News

                       

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days