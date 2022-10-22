Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.

His bond was set at $10,000 and he bonded out Wednesday evening.

Brister is a college football player who played at Louisiana Tech and the son of former NFL player Walter "Bubby" Brister, multiple sources told WBRZ. Brister's lawyer said he's been in contact with law enforcement since Sunday. Brister's attorney coordinated his surrender with police, and he turned himself in three days later.

"Sunday morning, when Mr. Brister realized he had been involved in this accident, he immediately called his parents. They called an attorney, who referred them to me," said John McLindon, Brister's attorney. "So by Sunday afternoon I was on the phone with Hillar Moore. I told them that I represent Brister and he was going to self-surrender. Monday was a legal holiday, and the first time available that all parties including myself, the police officers... The first time we could do it was Wednesday morning."

Brister told police that he knew he hit something but claims he did not know what it was at the time, according to arrest documents.

The crash happened shortly after midnight Sunday morning on Ben Hur Road, off Burbank Drive, near several off-campus LSU student housing complexes. Police said Jude Jarreau, 44, was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a black Range Rover SUV. The SUV reportedly drove off before police arrived.

Jarreau died at the scene. Police said witnesses and debris left behind from Brister's vehicle helped them confirm his involvement in the wreck.

“It was the witnesses that provided information. Now through investigative measures, investigators will look and see if there’s anything to further support but, as of now we can’t thank those individuals enough. The community that stayed and observed, and relayed that information to us," Lt. Don Coppola with BRPD said.

Jarreau's friend, Sky Acosta, shared a statement on his passing Monday:

It’s hard to put into words how I feel right now. My heart aches so much. It doesn’t seem real.

Jude came into my life at one of my lowest moments, but he quickly turned it into the best year of my life. Jude was more than a best friend, he was my soulmate. He took care of me in ways I never knew I needed. The way he loved me and loved every person around him made me fall in love and adore him. We deserved more time together, but I will forever cherish every moment I got to spend with him. From the moment he woke up to the moment he went to sleep, he made sure i knew how special and loved I was by him.

As soon as he walked into a room, you could see him light up the place. He loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends and watching sports. He was the biggest sports fan I knew. He got to spend his last days at his favorite place, Tiger Stadium.

If you knew Jude, you loved him. I just want justice for my best friend. You always hear about finding your special person, but no one tells you how hard it is to lose the love of your life at 25 when you had a lifetime planned out.

My heart hurts for his family and his two beautiful girls. Please keep them in your prayers at this time.