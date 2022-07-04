Former Monroe officer pleads guilty to 'unjustified' violence

MONROE - A former police officer pleaded guilty to kicking a man in the face as he lay on the ground with his hands behind his back during an arrest in 2020, according to federal prosecutors.

Jared Desadier, 44, pleaded before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote to a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown’s office said in a news release sent out Friday.

Desadier was employed with the Monroe Police Department at the time. Investigators and authorities said officers detained a man for questioning regarding drug-related charged when the man ran. Desadier and his fellow officers caught up to the man and ordered him to lay on the ground while officers handcuffed him. Authorities said Desadier then ran and kicked the man in the face.

According to the news release, Desadier admitted his assault was "without justification," as the man was not presenting any immediate threat to him or other officers. Desadier also admitted that he knew that his actions were unjustified and unreasonable under the circumstances.

“Instead of lawfully carrying out his sworn duties as a law enforcement officer, Desadier abused his authority by assaulting and injuring an arrestee who was not a threat,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will continue to vigorously prosecute any officer who abuses the public trust by using excessive force without basis.”

Desadier faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing is set for Nov. 21.