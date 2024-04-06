75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former LSU women's basketball player Seimone Augustus inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

1 hour 27 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, April 06 2024 Apr 6, 2024 April 06, 2024 10:16 AM April 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU and Capitol High women's basketball player Seimone Augustus was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday.

Augustus was a four-time WNBA champion, an eight-time WNBA All-Star and a two-time College Player of the year during her time with LSU and the Minnesota Lynx.

Trending News

Augustus was drafted first by the Lynx in 2006 after winning back-to-back AP Player of the Year awards while starring at LSU. She led the Tigers to the Final Four from 2004-06, and has her number 33 retired both by the Tigers and the Lynx.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days