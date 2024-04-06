Former LSU women's basketball player Seimone Augustus inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU and Capitol High women's basketball player Seimone Augustus was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday.

Congratulations to 4x @WNBA Champion, 8x WNBA All-Star and 2x Naismith College Player of the Year, #24HoopClass inductee Seimone Augustus. pic.twitter.com/TdfZdp3aA3 — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 6, 2024

Augustus was a four-time WNBA champion, an eight-time WNBA All-Star and a two-time College Player of the year during her time with LSU and the Minnesota Lynx.

Augustus was drafted first by the Lynx in 2006 after winning back-to-back AP Player of the Year awards while starring at LSU. She led the Tigers to the Final Four from 2004-06, and has her number 33 retired both by the Tigers and the Lynx.