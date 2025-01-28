Former LSU Tigers playing together one last time at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Alabama - MOBILE, Alabama - There were a bunch of LSU football helmets at Reese's Senior Bowl practice on Tuesday.

Five former LSU Tigers, defense end Sai'vion Jones, tight end Mason Taylor, and offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger, Emery Jones, and Miles Frazier, are in Mobile, Alabama this week in a chance to showcase their talents in front of NFL decision-makers.

At one point in Tuesday's practice, three former LSU players took reps on the same play.

"Suiting up with them, it's an experience, I'm not going to lie," said Frazier. "Like at LSU, we get so tight-knit, like even Mason, like we're eating lunch together, everything we do, me, Mason, Delly (Dellinger), Emery, everything we do is together. So it's a blessing."

Senior bowl practices continue on Wednesday and Thursday. The game is Saturday at 1:30 pm on the NFL Network.