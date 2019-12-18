36°
Former LSU Tiger turned into Houston Astros bobblehead

1 year 3 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 August 23, 2018 9:40 AM August 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

An LSU baseball legend and a Houston Astros player has been turned into a bobblehead.

According to the Houston Astros Twitter, the August bobblehead of the month features Alex Bregman. The novelty bobblehead depicts Bregman riding a tiger wearing purple and gold beads.

