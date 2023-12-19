53°
Former LSU Tiger Rahim Alem dead at 36, sources say

1 hour 12 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, December 19 2023 Dec 19, 2023 December 19, 2023 10:24 AM December 19, 2023 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via the Times-Picayune

Former LSU football player Rahim Alem died at 36 over the weekend, LSU officials told The Advocate Tuesday.

Alem, a New Orleans native who played with the Tigers as a defensive lineman from 2006 to 2009, was considered one of the nation's top defensive prospects. He was named MVP of the Bayou Bowl, an all-star game between Louisiana and Texas. 

Alem registered 72 tackles and 14.5 sacks in 43 games. He played with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent until 2010.

