53°
Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU Tiger Rahim Alem dead at 36, sources say
Former LSU football player Rahim Alem died at 36 over the weekend, LSU officials told The Advocate Tuesday.
Alem, a New Orleans native who played with the Tigers as a defensive lineman from 2006 to 2009, was considered one of the nation's top defensive prospects. He was named MVP of the Bayou Bowl, an all-star game between Louisiana and Texas.
Trending News
Alem registered 72 tackles and 14.5 sacks in 43 games. He played with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent until 2010.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ranking trooper at scene of Ronald Greene's death reinstated
-
Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, spewing magma in spectacular show of Earth's...
-
Spirit of Christmas with Sylvia Weatherspoon: A Blue Dog Christmas
-
'Stand with Sito:' Community group meets to try and save superintendent's job
-
City working through ever-growing list of drainage repairs, homeowner waiting months for...