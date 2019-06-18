86°
Former LSU student to appear on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Tuesday, June 18 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Bachelor Nation

The cast has been announced for the next season of a popular hit television series.

"Bachelor in Paradise" is returning to ABC. The cast is comprised of former fan favorites and controversial characters from the Bachelor franchise who are looking for a second chance at love. One of the contestants returning is former LSU student 26-year-old Katie Morton.

Morton was a contestant on the 23rd season of "The Bachelor." Morton made it to week 6 before being sent home.

The show is set to premiere on August 5.

