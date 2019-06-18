86°
Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU student to appear on 'Bachelor in Paradise'
The cast has been announced for the next season of a popular hit television series.
"Bachelor in Paradise" is returning to ABC. The cast is comprised of former fan favorites and controversial characters from the Bachelor franchise who are looking for a second chance at love. One of the contestants returning is former LSU student 26-year-old Katie Morton.
Morton was a contestant on the 23rd season of "The Bachelor." Morton made it to week 6 before being sent home.
The show is set to premiere on August 5.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies looking for trucker who may be tied to deadly ATV accident
-
Head of State Troopers Association arrested after firing gun at office during...
-
No serious damage to Sunshine Bridge after weekend tanker collision
-
Undersized culverts source of resident headaches
-
Witnesses recall group abandoning wounded 14-year-old after Father's Day shooting
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field