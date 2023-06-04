Former LSU softball assistant Lindsay Leftwich tabbed new head coach at NC State

RALEIGH – Veteran coach Lindsay Leftwich has been named NC State's head softball coach, Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan announced today. The fourth coach in Wolfpack program history, she comes to Raleigh after a dozen years as an assistant coach at national powerhouse LSU, where she was involved with all aspects of the program including defense, hitting, recruiting, video scouting and camps.

In her 12 seasons with the Tigers under head coach Beth Torina, Leftwich helped lead the program to four College World Series, including two finals. The Tigers have spent 166 weeks in the top 25, dating back to Leftwich's first season in Baton Rouge (2012).

LSU also appeared in 10 NCAA Regionals and seven Super Regionals during Leftwich's tenure. While working with all positions, she helped mentor 21 All-Americans and the program's first four-time All-American in catcher/infielder Sahvanna Jaquish. The Tigers boasted 58 All-SEC and 144 SEC Academic Honor Foll athletes while she was on staff.

"Coach Leftwich is ready to build a program of her own and I can't wait to watch her do that for the Wolfpack," said Corrigan. "She has been an integral part of very successful teams and that experience will serve her well as a head coach. She's also a great fit for our culture at NC State with her energy and enthusiasm."

The 2023 season marked the 17th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance for the 42-17 Tigers, who ranked 25th in the week-one polls and finished the season ranked 11th.

In 2023, Leftwich led the Tiger defense to its second-highest fielding percentage in program history at .975 and set a program record for the fewest errors in a single season (41). She helped develop Ali Newland into an All-SEC first-team selection as a utility player and assisted center fielder Ciara Briggs to her second consecutive Gold Glove Award – the only two-time winner in college softball. LSU also boasted a program-high four student-athletes on the 2023 SEC All-Defensive Team.

"I'd like to thank NC State Athletics for this great opportunity," Leftwich said. "I am excited to lead a set of student-athletes striving to be the best in many different aspects of life. I want to also express my gratitude to Beth Torina, Miriam Segar, and LSU Softball for 12 life-changing years. I wouldn't be here without them.

"It will be my joy to 'Strengthen the Pack' each day by coaching unbelievable amounts of belief into each player, while also influencing the Raleigh community in positive ways. I can't wait to build my staff and get out on the recruiting trail in red and white! Go Pack!"

In 2022, Briggs recorded 82 putouts, seven assists, and was involved in one double play to earn the program's first Gold Glove Award.

The 2019 team posted a .303 batting average to finish out the season, 43 points higher than in 2018. The Tigers set a program record with 74 homers on the season, with two athletes recording 17 each.

The Tigers were SEC tournament runner-ups in 2016 and 2017. The 2016 season left a mark in the history book as the Tigers defeated Louisiana Tech 30-8 at Tiger Park. LSU recorded 30 runs, 27 hits, seven home runs, 27 RBIs, and 56 total bases to record program and SEC records. The team finished third in the College World Series after posting a 52-18 record. The 2017 season marked the third consecutive appearance in the College World Series for the Tigers. She helped three athletes finish with a batting average over .300 and four athletes with a slugging percentage of .400 or higher.

"NC State is getting one of the greatest people on the planet," said Torina of her longtime assistant. "Her value could not ever be measured in stats or numbers, although her on-field achievements can easily stand on their own. Her true worth is etched on the hearts of the women she has shaped and the selfless way she has worked and led with unconditional love. We are all better because we have been in the life of Lindsay and NC State is better today because she is at the helm. The future of NC State is incredibly bright!"

Prior to LSU, Leftwich spent four seasons at Florida International as Torina's top assistant. The Golden Panthers marked a historic season in 2010, accepting the program's second-ever NCAA Tournament bid and winning its first tournament game behind a 38-21 record.

Leftwich spent the 2007 season at New Mexico as the director of operations, where she was in charge of softball operations and assisted in daily coaching duties. She was the pitching coach at Wichita State for one year and helped the Shockers to a 35-23 record in 2006.

A native of Houston, Texas, Leftwich was a standout at Northwestern State where she earned NFCA All-Southeast Region, All-Southland Conference, and All-Louisiana second-team accolades in 2002. She drew in 44 RBIs in her sophomore season, tying the third most in NSU history.

Sidelined by a back injury, Leftwich missed her senior season as a player, but began her coaching career as a student assistant, aiding in coaching the offense and catchers in addition to playing an instrumental role in recruiting, fundraising, alumni relations, and camps.

Leftwich graduated from NSU in 2005 with a bachelor's degree in psychology and minors in art and substance abuse prevention. A standout in the classroom as well, she garnered several academic honors, earning Verizon Academic All-District nods twice and being named a four-time NFCA Scholar-Athlete.