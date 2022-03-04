Former LSU great Tyrus Thomas is helping coach Liberty to a state title run

"I joke around with them and I always say popcorn popping. You know that's one of the things when you walk into the arena and you smell the popcorn is game time," said Liberty Assistant Tyrus Thomas.



During his playing days, Tyrus Thomas was certainly a big ticket, with his empathic dunks and shot blocking abilities. After leading LSU to the final four and playing 7 years in the NBA. stepping away from the game was tough for Thomas,

but he found a way to stay in the game while lending his talents to his buddy.



"Tyrus and I have been friends for a while, Tyrus and my sister has been best friends growing up," said Liberty head coach Brandon White.



"In 2016 When I retired from basketball and I was kind of having just a rough time transitioning mentally. And Rhonda suggested that I come to Lee, it was still Lee then, and with Brandon he just got the ad job coming into the new school and it's been six years later," Thomas said.



"You know the kids have grown on him the program have grown on him and you know all you know you've taken ownership in our program just like all of our other coaches," said White.



(Thomas has made a real connection with his players, and has brought valuable experience to Liberty. which has helped the Patriots make their first state title game on Saturday



"The experience, the knowledge you know the passion you know Tyrus is one of the guys that are getting the gym and really worked with the kids," White said.



"He's a role model to me, he's like another father figure, you know, he told me he developed me everyday, you know, tell me what I got to do to him how to get better. Get me to the next level," said Liberty senior Jacob Wilson.



"I had those experiences that everyone dreams up, you know, so to be able to give those kids talk to him share firsthand experiences you know, and be realistic with them," said Thomas.

The Patriots will be looking for their first state title in Program history on Saturday.