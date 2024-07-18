Former LSU employee enters guilty plea for reduced charges in child porn case; faces 7 years in prison

BATON ROUGE — A former LSU Foundation staff member pleaded guilty to reduced charges Thursday to avoid trial for child pornography charges he was arrested for in 2022 after he posed as a 17-year-old girl, court records show.

Chase Kojis, 40, pleaded guilty to one count each of pornography involving a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Before his guilty plea in the 19th Judicial District Court, Kojis faced 10 counts of pornography involving a juvenile.

Kojis, who was fired from LSU's fundraising arm after deputies uncovered fake social media accounts he allegedly used to share child porn and send disturbing messages, was arrested in October 2022 on online impersonation and child pornography charges.

Deputies said that Kojis had conversations with adult men where he gave detailed accounts of sexual abuse while posing as victims, including a 17-year-old girl.

After he bonded out, deputies found more evidence of child porn, including four accounts used to upload and discuss child porn, including at his job with LSU. Kojis was arrested again in November, court records show.

On his phone, deputies found images of child porn and animals being sexually abused, leading to additional charges of sexual abuse of an animal.

Kojis is scheduled for sentencing on Monday. Per his plea agreement, he is expected to face 7 years in prison and 25 years on the sex offender registry after a period of probation. Kojis' sentence is conditional on a judge's approval.