Former LSU employee accused of sexual battery and obscenity

Isiah Butler

BATON ROUGE - A former LSU employee is behind bars, accused of sexual battery and obscenity while on campus.

According to a police report, Isiah Butler, 45, repeatedly groped and made unwanted sexual advances toward an LSU employee.

The victim told LSU Police Butler touched and grabbed her genitals on more than one occasion, despite her protestation.

During one incident, the victim said Butler pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals. 

The victim said she denied his advances and fled. 

Once investigators caught up with Butler for questioning, he requested a lawyer and was placed under arrest.

On Friday morning, Butler was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

