Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron's attempt to rehear $8 million divorce ruling denied by La. Supreme Court
NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana State Supreme Court refused to rehear former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron's $8 million divorce ruling, court documents show.
In June, the court ruled that Orgeron owned his ex-wife, Kelly, $8,134,500. The coach had received a settlement of nearly $17 million after his buyout from LSU in 2021, but some of that was paid to the coach's agent.
A tentative agreement between LSU and Orgeron was dated Jan. 14, 2020, a month and a half before Orgeron filed for divorce from his wife Kelly Orgeron. The question before the court turned on whether that agreement was binding on that date or on a later date, when the LSU board ratified it. The court said the agreement was agreed to as binding on that date.
The coach asked the court to rehear his case; on Thursday, the court stood by their previous decision, refusing to rehear his case in a 4-3 decision.
