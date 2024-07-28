76°
Former LSU catcher promoted to big leagues

Saturday, July 27 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

LOS ANGELES - Former LSU catcher Hunter Feduccia has been called up to the big leagues.

Feduccia was promoted to the Los Angeles Dodgers' active roster after hitting .295 with Triple-A Oklahoma City so far this season.

Feduccia, 27, is a Lake Charles native and played at LSU-Eunice before spending the 2018 season with LSU. He was selected in the 12th round by the Dodgers in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Feduccia is the 85th former LSU player to reach the Major Leagues.

