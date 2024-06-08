Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU basketball player and son of Pete Maravich, Josh Maravich, dies at 42
BATON ROUGE - Former LSU men’s basketball player Josh Maravich passed away on Friday at his family home in Covington at the age of 42, according to a press release from LSU.
Josh was part of the LSU men’s basketball program for four seasons, 2001-05, under head coach John Brady. Maravich was one of two sons of the legendary LSU basketball and NBA star, Pistol Pete Maravich.
“I wanted to come here for my dad to make him proud,” Josh said in a 2005 article in the LSU school paper, The Daily Reveille. “I knew I wasn’t going to be a star player, but for me being a walk-on was what I always wanted to do.”
Prior to his time at LSU, Josh Maravich played high school basketball at St. Paul’s in Covington. He scored more than 1,000 points in his three-year career there and was named MVP of the District his senior season. Josh averaged 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals per game his senior season.
Pete Maravich also died at the age of 40 due to an apparent heart attack during a pickup basketball game. He was the all-time leading NCAA scorer in Division 1 men's basketball during his time at LSU.
Josh is survived by his mother Jackie and his older brother Jaeson. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
