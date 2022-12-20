51°
Former LSU Athletics exec who sued school had claims dismissed in court

1 hour 24 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, December 20 2022 Dec 20, 2022 December 20, 2022 5:46 PM December 20, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A judge said Tuesday that a lawsuit against LSU by a former athletics department executive was inconclusive and dismissed all claims against the school.

Sharon Lewis, a former LSU Athletics executive, made headlines when she sued the university over how it allegedly covered up Title IX complaints.

During an interview with USA Today reporters, Lewis claimed that ever since she approached university officials in 2013, informing them of inappropriate behavior on the part of then-football coach Les Miles, she became the target of harassment and retaliation.

She said the mistreatment she suffered, in addition to experiencing workplace racial prejudice and gender discrimination, negatively impacted her health and well-being.

Lewis added that as an overwhelming number of women who'd been abused by prominent members of the LSU community began to speak out, she was inspired to come forward with her own account.

