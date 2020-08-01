82°
Former Louisiana Senate President John Alario hospitalized for COVID-19

4 hours 37 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, August 01 2020 Aug 1, 2020 August 01, 2020 4:08 PM August 01, 2020 in News
Source: Zandria Thomas
By: Zandria Thomas

Former Senate President John Alario, 76, announced on Saturday that he has been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

According to the Advocate, Alario said in a phone call that he said he was feeling better after being hospitalized Thursday and is hopeful of being released in a couple of days.

“I’m grateful for the medical personnel on the front lines,” Alario told the Advocate.

“I encourage everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing,” Alario said.

Alario represented Westwego in the state House and Senate for 48 years. Alario served the longest in the Legislature.  

