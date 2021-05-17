Former Louisiana Governor Charles 'Buddy' Roemer dies at 77

Former Louisiana Governor Charles "Buddy" Roemer died Monday morning at his home, according to his son, Chas Roemer.

Chas said his father was surrounded by his family as he passed away, around 7:45 a.m., from health issues that were likely tied to complications of Type One Diabetes.

A Shreveport native who went on to become a Harvard graduate and successful businessman, Roemer won the governorship in 1988.

Roemer served as the 52nd Governor of Louisiana from 1988 to 1992, and as a member of the United States House of Representatives from 1981 to 1988.

He is known for increasing teacher pay, strengthening the Department of Environmental Quality to enforce environmental laws, and toughening laws related to campaign finance.

He was 77 years of age.