Former lawman charged with rape in south Mississippi

1 week 6 days 2 hours ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 March 27, 2019 1:26 PM March 27, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WDAM
PETAL, Miss. (AP) - A former law enforcement officer has been charged with rape in south Mississippi.
  
WDAM-TV reports 47-year-old William Harold Brown was arrested Monday in Petal.
  
A judge Wednesday set Brown's bail at $750,000 despite a recommendation from a Petal city prosecutor that bail be denied.
  
It's unclear if Brown has a lawyer.
  
Forrest County sheriff's investigator John Tryner says Brown formerly was a Forrest County sheriff's deputy and Petal police officer.
  
The sheriff's office fired Brown in 2017, saying he sent sexually explicit images to a minor.
  
Purvis police charged Brown with one felony count of computer luring of a person under 18 for sexual purposes in April 2017. District Attorney Hal Kittrell said Tuesday his office didn't find sufficient evidence to send that case to a grand jury.

