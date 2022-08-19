90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Former La. Senator Karen Carter Peterson suspended from practicing law after wire fraud conviction

Friday, August 19 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Karen Carter Peterson, a former state senator who pleaded guilty to wire fraud after she gambled away campaign funds. 

A court order signed Thursday suspended Peterson from practicing law indefinitely in wake of her conviction. Peterson agreed to plead guilty last month and to pay back $50,000 in restitution to Louisiana's Democratic party.

The charges were brought against Peterson shortly after she resigned from the Louisiana legislature in April, saying she needed to take care of her mental health and address her gambling addiction. 

