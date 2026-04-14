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Firefighters extinguish condo fire along Wooddale Boulevard
BATON ROUGE — Firefighters put out a condo fire along Wooddale Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at Colonial Terrace Condos on Tuesday afternoon.
A BRFD spokesperson told WBRZ that while the exact cause was unknown, the fire started in the kitchen and the condo resident had left for the store, not realizing anything had caught fire.
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No injuries were reported.
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