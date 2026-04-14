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Firefighters extinguish condo fire along Wooddale Boulevard

3 hours 47 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 2:11 PM April 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters put out a condo fire along Wooddale Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at Colonial Terrace Condos on Tuesday afternoon.

A BRFD spokesperson told WBRZ that while the exact cause was unknown, the fire started in the kitchen and the condo resident had left for the store, not realizing anything had caught fire. 

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No injuries were reported. 

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