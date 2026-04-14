Tangipahoa deputies seeking information on missing woman from Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who they say "left her home under concerning circumstances."

Cheryl Kramer, 46, left her home in West Ponchatoula on Monday, April 13, after deputies said she made troublesome comments about her well-being.

She left her cell phone at home and drove away in her 2020 Maroon Honda Pilot with Louisiana License Plate 682 JXF. Kramer is 5-foot-1 with brown eyes and light brown hair with highlights. She may be headed to the Mississippi Gulf Coast area.

Anyone with information should contact officials at 985-771-1161.