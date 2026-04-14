Parole Project celebrates 10 years of helping formerly incarcerated people with Second Chance Week

BATON ROUGE — The Parole Project is celebrating Second Chance Week this week.

Andrew Hundley, the project's founder, visited 2une In on Tuesday to share how the Parole Project is helping formerly incarcerated people in Louisiana get second chances.

Since 2016, the project has helped 680 people return home, wth a recidivism rate under 3%.

Second Chance Week runs from April 13 to 17.

Learn more about the Parole Project here.