Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco: Asking for prayers in 'fight for my own life' against cancer

Image: The Shreveport Times

BATON ROUGE - Former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco wrote in a letter to The Shreveport Times on Sunday that she is fighting for her life in a battle against cancer. She also thanked the people of Louisiana and asked for their prayers.

Current Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement Sunday morning: "Donna and I have been blessed to come to know Gov. Blanco and her large, beautiful family over the past several years. She is a strong woman of incredible faith, a deep and abiding love of Louisiana and all its people. Now we ask the people of our state to join their prayers to ours that she, aided by the Great Physician as well as her medical team, wins a great victory over her cancer and is restored to full health."

EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement Sunday morning: "Governor Blanco has been a cherished friend over the years. As she bravely faces this battle with cancer, I lift her up in prayer. I believe in its power. I would encourage our community during this Advent season to give Governor Blanco the gift of fervent, faithfilled prayers and encouragement as she fights the good fight with faith on this present journey."