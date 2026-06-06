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Former Gonzales city worker arrested on theft charges
GONZALES - Ascension Sheriff's Office arrested a former public works employee for theft charges this week for using a fuel card belonging to the City of Gonzales for personal use.
Charges on the card exceed $2,200 and date back to May of 2017.
Jermoin Harrell has at $2,500 dollar bond, which was posted Monday morning.
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According to investigators, the 28-year-old used the card to fill up at gas stations in Ascension Parish.
Harrell was fired from the Gonzales Public Works Department October 2017, for unrelated reasons.
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