Former foster dad pleads not guilty to molestation allegations

1 hour 30 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 May 20, 2019 10:20 AM May 20, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - A former volunteer coach and foster parent accused of inappropriate behavior with children pleaded not guilty in an Ascension Parish court Monday.

Jerry Oubre's next court date has been set for June 17. 

Oubre was booked into the jail in February on sexual battery and indecent behavior with juveniles. Both charges are felonies. He was later released on bond.

Before his arrest, Oubre was tied to a local Catholic church where he volunteered to teach religion. Oubre was also a coach with the Lassie League and a foster parent.

The foster system apparently initiated the investigation into the alleged abuse.

