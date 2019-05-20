82°
Former foster dad pleads not guilty to molestation allegations
ASCENSION PARISH - A former volunteer coach and foster parent accused of inappropriate behavior with children pleaded not guilty in an Ascension Parish court Monday.
Jerry Oubre's next court date has been set for June 17.
Oubre was booked into the jail in February on sexual battery and indecent behavior with juveniles. Both charges are felonies. He was later released on bond.
Before his arrest, Oubre was tied to a local Catholic church where he volunteered to teach religion. Oubre was also a coach with the Lassie League and a foster parent.
The foster system apparently initiated the investigation into the alleged abuse.
