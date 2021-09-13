84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former firefighter arrested on rape charges twice since June

48 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, September 13 2021 Sep 13, 2021 September 13, 2021 4:30 PM September 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BOGALUSA - A former firefighter was arrested Tuesday for second-degree rape, which is his second arrest for rape in the span of a few months.

Washington Parish Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Brandon Applewhite was arrested Sept. 7 and released two days later after posting a $75,000 bond.

Applewhite's first arrest was in May 2021, when he was charged with non-consensual disclosure of a private picture, extortion and malfeasance. The following month, Applewhite was arrested on a charge of second-degree rape.

Trending News

Any individual who might have more information regarding this very serious matter is asked to contact Detective Captain Tom Anderson at (985) 661-6024.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days