Former Dunham forward Jordan Wright transfers to LSU
BATON ROUGE - While the LSU women's basketball team is celebrating a national championship, the men's team picked up some much needed help on Wednesday.
Former Dunham and Vanderbilt forward Jordan Wright announced he is transferring to LSU.
CALLIN’ BATON ROUGE! pic.twitter.com/maedOZcRld— Jordan Wright (@JoWright32_) April 5, 2023
Wright averaged double digits in points for the Commodores the past two seasons. He played 4 seasons at Vandy, and only has one season left. Wright won two state titles at Dunham in 2018, and 2019.
