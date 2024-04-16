Former Denham Springs mayor Jimmy Durbin dies

DENHAM SPRINGS — Former Denham Springs mayor Jimmy Durbin died Tuesday morning, current mayor Gerald Landry told WBRZ.

"It's unfortunate that Jimmy died this morning. He has been a true public servant for the city of Denham Springs," Landry said.

Durbin served as Denham Springs' mayor for three terms starting in 2002. During his time as mayor, Durbin was diagnosed with cancer in 2007 and received treatment. Prior to his time as mayor, he served on the City Council for 15 years.

Durbin's administration oversaw substantial water and treatment facilities changes, as well as seeing Denham Springs through a business boom and an influx of new residents and new housing, The Advocate said when he left office in 2015.

"He brought us out of the dark ages and really made Denham Springs grow," Landry said. "He's probably one of the finest mayor's we've ever had."