Former Champion Insurance headquarters on Government Street sells in multimillion dollar deal
BATON ROUGE – The former headquarters of Champion Insurance on Government Street has been sold as part of a multimillion-dollar deal.
Mathew Laborde, president and CEO of Elefin Realty, which brokered the deal, on Friday confirmed the sale.
The state sold the property to CHL Endeavors for $3.3 million. Laborde said the new owners plan to redevelop the property, but there were no other immediate details available.
Champion Insurance was once the state’s third-largest auto insurance company before it collapsed in 1989.
