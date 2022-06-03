Former Champion Insurance headquarters on Government Street sells in multimillion dollar deal

BATON ROUGE – The former headquarters of Champion Insurance on Government Street has been sold as part of a multimillion-dollar deal.

Mathew Laborde, president and CEO of Elefin Realty, which brokered the deal, on Friday confirmed the sale.

The state sold the property to CHL Endeavors for $3.3 million. Laborde said the new owners plan to redevelop the property, but there were no other immediate details available.

Champion Insurance was once the state’s third-largest auto insurance company before it collapsed in 1989.