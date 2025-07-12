How does CEO of finalist firm's indictment affect LSU arena plans? Mayor-President, fans react

BATON ROUGE -- Despite the CEO of a firm contending to build LSU's planned $400 million arena facing a federal indictment and resigning, officials such as Mayor-President Sid Edwards feel confident in the project as it moves forward.

Prior to the indictment, Oak View Group was a top contender to build the long-planned arena on LSU's campus. LSU Athletics officials sent a statement to WBRZ sent a statement saying no finalized agreement was in place between LSU and the company, and they are "evaluating the implications on the potential arena project in Baton Rouge considering this week's news."

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards remains optimistic.

"Well our hope here in Baton Rouge, I'm confident that our people here, LSU and everybody,[are] gonna do the right thing. I have no worries about that at all. You know, just as long as LSU, Baton Rouge, and the city, we do right by us, then we're good," Edwards said.

The arena has been a topic of discussion for years. Through the Tiger Athletic Foundation, LSU says the proposed arena would replace the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for events like LSU men's and women's basketball games.

The arena would be under a public-private partnership. With this, the arena could also host other events like large concerts, allowing the private funder to generate more revenue.

Several LSU fans gave their opinion on the possibility of a new stadium, with some voicing their approval.

"I think it wouldn't hurt for us to have a new arena because we've got a lot of new stuff out here for the different sports. The baseball team has a new facility, the softball [team] does, so many things have gotten new, and then the basketball [arena] is just old," LSU fan Betty Lewis said.

Others recommended that the money could possibly be used to renovate the PMAC.

"As an alumni of LSU, the PMAC's always nostalgic to me and will always hold a special place in my heart. I do think it might be time for some upgrades, or if LSU is really interested in a new stadium, I guess that's what they think is what's in the best interest," LSU alumna Courtney Cox said.