Former Central official releases statement following forgery arrest

CENTRAL – Former Central official David Barrow has released a statement following his arrest for forgery charges.

Barrow turned himself in for forgery and false public records charges after he was connected to the alleged forgery of a city contract. Wednesday afternoon. Bond was set at $5,000 for his charges of filing or maintaining false public records, however bond has not been announced for his forgery charges.

Barrow's attorney, Lauren Ventrella, released the following statement on his behalf:

"Mr. Barrow was shocked to learn of the allegations made against him. He conscientiously served the people of Central with honor during his entire tenure as Chief Administrative Officer. Although he did not have the opportunity to speak with investigators prior to being arrested, we are confident his innocence will be thoroughly demonstrated throughout this process."

The Investigative Unit reported that Mayor Junior Shelton called investigators after he discovered two documents that he says Former Mayor Mac Watts did not sign, and another document from his administration that he did not sign.