Former Catholic running back George Hart grinding his way up the depth chart at Arizona State

1 hour 9 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, August 29 2022
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Former Catholic Bear George Hart shunned the hometown LSU Tigers for a chance to live out his dream of playing major college football. Even if that meant working his way up through special teams to earn a roster spot with the Sun Devils.

