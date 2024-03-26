Latest Weather Blog
Former BRPD officer found guilty of malfeasance in 2021 assault
BATON ROUGE - After a day and a half of testimony, a judge found a former BRPD officer guilty of malfeasance in office — but not guilty of kidnapping — for a 2021 assault.
Nearly three years before the trial, former officer Donald Steele was accused of luring a 19-year-old girl to a secluded location and threatened to arrest her if she didn't comply. Steele allegedly made sexual advances toward the victim, groped her and looked through her phone.
During the interaction, Steele was on-duty but outside of his district without proper notification to his supervisors. Steele also turned his body camera off.
Steele was arrested and then placed on administrative leave. He was fired from the department a year after his arrest.
Steele's sentencing is set for April 30. The victim has also filed a civil lawsuit against Steele.
