Former Baton Rouge Police officer arrested in case of abandoned box of guns meant for evidence

CENTRAL – A former Baton Rouge Police officer was arrested Monday after a box of guns and loaded magazines were found on a curb and traced back to the officer.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran told the WBRZ Investigative Unit Monday that former BRPD officer Benjamin Zeringue put the guns, which had been seized as evidence in BRPD cases, in the trash.

Corcoran said children found the three semi-automatic weapons with full 30-round magazines.

Baton Rouge Police Deputy Chief Myron Daniels said the weapons were traced back to traffic stops. Daniels said it appeared Zeringue wrote reports suggesting the guns were placed in evidence but, in reality, were not.

"According to the reporting systems, those firearms were dropped into evidence, which we found was inaccurate," Daniels said.

Zeringue was to be booked into jail Monday afternoon on three counts each of malfeasance in office, injuring public records and theft of firearms.

"No one is above the law here. He will be held accountable," Corcoran said.

The chief said the situation could have unfolded much differently: "Luckily these kids were good kids [who found the guns]. They didn't play with them. They brought them home and gave them to their parents. Their parents, upon seeing what they were, contacted us immediately and we went out," the chief said.

Zeringue was a Baton Rouge Police officer from November 2016 to June 2020.

After working for Baton Rouge Police, Zeringue worked for an area sheriff's office and eventually joined the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office where he worked from December 2021 to April 2022.