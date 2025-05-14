Former Baton Rouge Mayor-President Kip Holden has died, sources confirm

BATON ROUGE - Former Mayor-President of Baton Rouge Kip Holden has died after a "lengthy illness," WBRZ learned Wednesday morning. He was 72 years old.

Holden served as Mayor-President from 2005 to 2016. His tenure in the position was bracketed by the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the flood of 2016. He was succeeded by Sharon Weston Broome.

He was also a reporter right here at WBRZ in 1978 and '79.

Holden's wife Lois released the following statement Wednesday morning:

Former East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Melvin “Kip” Holden passed away early this morning at Carpenter House following a lengthy illness. He was 72.

Holden was an attorney and a graduate of both LSU and Southern University. He served as Mayor-President from 2005 – 2016 after serving as a State Senator, State Representative and a member of the Metro-Council.

He is survived by his wife Lois, five children and two sisters.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Former Metro Councilwoman C. Denise Marcelle said she was very sad to hear about Holden's passing, and that he was a "leader" and a "visionary" during his tenure. She said Holden pioneered the downtown Baton Rouge that residents enjoy today.

Former Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome called Holden a "relentless advocate for progress" and said his example as the first Black mayor "opened doors and shifted possibilities."