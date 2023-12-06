Former bar owner accused of rape twice pleads guilty to reduced charge, avoids prison

BATON ROUGE - A former bar owner who was accused of rape twice pleaded guilty to a reduced sentence of sexual battery of the infirm on Tuesday and will avoid going to prison.

In 2017, two different women came forward and accused Ryan Glaser of rape.

The first woman told deputies that her night with Glaser started consensually. Arrest documents said the two were kissing on his bed and he was taking off her clothes just before Glaser bound the victim's hand to the bed and forced himself upon her. She told deputies that when she told him to stop, he instead proceeded to choke and punch her while "telling her to cry".

The following month, another woman said that she went to Glaser's home for drinks. The pair was kissing on his bed when Glaser climbed on top of the woman and told her "I'm gonna show who I really am." The victim told deputies she was choked to a point of nearly losing consciousness. Documents said the woman told Glaser to stop and that he was hurting her, but he refused. She said she cried as her arms were restrained until he finished.

Now, Glaser will avoid prison time. Instead, he will be on probation for three years. Assistant District Attorney Sonya Cardia-Porter signed the amended bill of information to reduce his charge from second-degree rape to sexual battery of the infirm.

Glaser must register as a sex offender, abide by a protective order for the victim, pay nearly $1,000 in fines, stay off of social media and is banned from pornography.

Glaser was the owner of two bars—Satterfield's and the Sand Bar on False River. Both are under new ownership.