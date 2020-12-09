Former assistant principal accused in slaying of pregnant colleague faces additional charges

BATON ROUGE - A former East Baton Rouge Parish assistant principal accused of murdering a woman who may have been pregnant with his child is now facing additional charges.

According to The Advocate, Robert J. Marks was charged in the murder of a pregnant colleague and accused of dumping her body in an Iberville Parish ditch in June of 2016, but as of Tuesday a judge ruled the case should be moved across the river due to uncertainty as to exactly where the murder occurred.

Authorities said they believe Mark, 42, killed Lyntell Washington in East Baton Rouge Parish and deposited her body in Iberville Parish before leaving her car with her 3-year-old daughter inside down the street from Washington’s apartment.

Authorities later found Washington's daughter wandering near the parking lot of the apartment complex with her mother's blood on her feet, according to a police report. The toddler told investigators she was with her mother and "Mr. Robbie" when she heard a loud noise and saw him trying to clean up blood, the report said.

The Advocate reports that the second-degree murder and feticide charges Marks had faced in East Baton Rouge Parish were dropped following Tuesday’s indictment in Iberville Parish.

Grand jurors in Iberville Parish indicted Marks on a slew of charges, including second-degree murder, feticide, two counts of kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping of a child, obstruction of justice and a handful of gun-related infractions.

“We believe that once he has his day in court, a jury will convict him,” said 18th Judicial District Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton following Tuesday’s hearing.

Washington was a 40-year-old instructional specialist at Brookstown Middle Magnet, the same school where Marks was Assistant Principal, and was seven months pregnant with his child.

Authorities speculate that Marks, who is married, did not want anyone to know Washington was pregnant with his child.

Marks was fired as an assistant principal at Brookstown Middle Magnet after he was indicted in October 2016 and he continues to deny any involvement in Washington's death.

Marks was booked into the Iberville Parish jail late Tuesday afternoon with bond set at $885,000, The Advocate reports.