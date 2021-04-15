Former Angola employees charged with felony theft

ANGOLA – Two former Angola prison employees were charged with felony theft after deputies say they stole $160,000 from fund meant to benefit employees.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Shirley Whittington and 51-year-old Deborah Leonard turned themselves into authorities Wednesday afternoon. Both women were held at the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center briefly before posting $25,000 bonds.

According to The Advocate, both women resigned from their position at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola in September after a report showed officials were shorting an employee recreation fund.

Leonard, who was stationed at the prison's training academy, said she didn't want to comment. Whittington, who was in charge of Angola's emergency medical services, didn't return a call.

The Department of Corrections confirmed that Whittington worked at Angola since August 1995. Leonard had been employed in various positions with the DOC since 1986.

Authorities tell WBRZ that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing. More information is expected to be released at a later date.