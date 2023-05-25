Former Amite bar owner killed in fishing accident

ROSELAND - The former owner of multiple bars in southeast Louisiana was killed after he went overboard in a pond while fishing Wednesday night.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Jimmy Chandler, 64, was fishing with a friend in a small pod along Highway 51 when their boat tipped over. When Chandler didn't resurface, his friend called 911.

Chandler's body was later recovered, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said Chandler was well known in the Amite and Fluker areas as the owner of Mister J's and Mister J's #2.