Latest Weather Blog
For LSU gymnastics, it's the status quo heading into Saturday's NCAA Final
FORT WORTH, Texas - The LSU gymnastics team is the favorite heading into Saturday's NCAA Championship Final.
The No. 2 Tigers will face off with No. 3 California, No. 4 Florida, and No. 5 Utah in a quest for LSU's first-ever national title. The two-time defending national champs, (1) Oklahoma, was surprisingly eliminated in Thursday night's semifinals.
WBRZ spoke with LSU Head Coach Jay Clark Friday about not having to face Oklahoma, and how it doesn't change his teams preparation.
"They're human and we've all been there and it can happen to anybody, I have tremendous respect for Oklahoma and those coaches," said Clark. "They've been the gold standard in our sport for a lot of years. And you know, it's been a long time since something like that happened to them, so they're a tremendous program. But, it just goes to show that on any given night, anything can happen, and that's why you hear me say what I'm saying is that we can't change our mindset, all this noise going on around us, we got to make sure that we stay true to the things that have worked for us all year."
Trending News
Coverage of the NCAA Gymnastics final begins at 2:30 p.m. on WBRZ Saturday afternoon. The competition begins at 3 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested in first-degree rape, allegedly assaulted victim while wielding axe
-
LSU gym's Kiya Johnson returns home to Fort Worth for final match...
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Constitutional convention looms for state lawmakers
-
Interstate sound wall burned from fire caused by homeless encampment