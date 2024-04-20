For LSU gymnastics, it's the status quo heading into Saturday's NCAA Final

FORT WORTH, Texas - The LSU gymnastics team is the favorite heading into Saturday's NCAA Championship Final.

The No. 2 Tigers will face off with No. 3 California, No. 4 Florida, and No. 5 Utah in a quest for LSU's first-ever national title. The two-time defending national champs, (1) Oklahoma, was surprisingly eliminated in Thursday night's semifinals.

WBRZ spoke with LSU Head Coach Jay Clark Friday about not having to face Oklahoma, and how it doesn't change his teams preparation.

"They're human and we've all been there and it can happen to anybody, I have tremendous respect for Oklahoma and those coaches," said Clark. "They've been the gold standard in our sport for a lot of years. And you know, it's been a long time since something like that happened to them, so they're a tremendous program. But, it just goes to show that on any given night, anything can happen, and that's why you hear me say what I'm saying is that we can't change our mindset, all this noise going on around us, we got to make sure that we stay true to the things that have worked for us all year."

Coverage of the NCAA Gymnastics final begins at 2:30 p.m. on WBRZ Saturday afternoon. The competition begins at 3 p.m.