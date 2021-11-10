Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center

Jewel J. Newman Community Center at 2013 Central Road in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing a food distribution event specifically for residents of Scotlandville and certain parts of north Baton Rouge as part of a holiday mobile food pantry initiative.

The Tuesday, Dec. 22 distribution is an effort to keep area citizens well-fed as the holiday season brings a close to a year made especially difficult by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Monday afternoon news release from Baton Rouge City Council member Chauna Banks, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is providing the food, which will be distributed in the parking lot of the Jewel Newman Community Center (2013 Central Road in Baton Rouge.)

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis; one box per household.

Those who wish to pick up food must provide proof that they are residents of one of the following zip codes: 70714, 70807, and 70811.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m., or as long as supplies last.