Following Alabama win, LSU remains focused on finishing season strong

BATON ROUGE - Coming off LSU's first win over Alabama in eight years, fans are still riding high. At Ed Orgeron's weekly radio show Wednesday, the Tiger's head coach even reveled in the victory one more time.

"You know I've got to thank our players," Orgeron said. "I got to thank our coaching staff, our support staff. When we got on that plane, we knew we were going to beat Alabama. I knew we had to play well, but we felt like we had a better team."

Other than a few opening remarks, Orgeron remained focused on upcoming games and left the celebrating to fans.

"Thanks to your great coaching job, the news media did not report it, but LSU is undefeated against Nick Saban in 'games of the century,'" one fan in the audience said.

With three regular season games left and a Saturday date with Ole Miss, Orgeron knows LSU will get The Rebels' best shot.

"They play much better at home," Orgeron said. They're 0-4 on the road, but they are a better team at home. We know what type of crowd we're going to get. We've been there, this is my third time with LSU."

Inside the locker room, Orgeron says players and coaches aren't focused on polls or previous games.

"These guys know that this game means a whole lot, the whole season is riding on the line," Orgeron said.

When asked what his message was to the team, Orgeron gave a simple response.

"You know what I tell the team," Orgeron said. "That we're going to play at the LSU standard of performance. I expect them to play great and I expect them to kick butt, that's what I'm going to tell them."