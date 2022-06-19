Latest Weather Blog
Folks keeping their cool in near record heat
BATON ROUGE - Folks packed into the Liberty Lagoon water park in Baton Rouge, not minding standing in long lines during the hot weather
"I want them to enjoy their summer and have a good time," Nadia Jones said. "Anything for my babies."
"We're always crowded, but with the hot, hot summer that we have with a heat index of 108 to 113, we're kinda busy," Daniel Burg, Liberty Lagoon Aquatics Director, said. "Make sure you buy an online ticket, so you don't have to stand in line."
The lifeguards at the water park are encouraged to stay cool in the water with the weather being so hot.
"It's a gorgeous day, and we want to encourage our kids to be outside," said Courtney Singleton, who brought his family from Houma to the water park. "We used to have something called Waterland. I think in the early 90s. It shut down, so now we don't have anything like that. So to get my family away. I drive a few miles to cool off."
First responders had to take one water park customer away who suffered from a heat-related illness Saturday.
Customers also waited in a long line at Snow Queen Snow Ball on North Foster Drive.
"Because it's going to cool you down," Snow Queen manager Neomi said.
The snowball is very popular, but the line is extra long in the hot weather. They serve the fresh shaved flavored ice to customers without having to get out of their cars.
"Our customer service is even better. All those things combined make us one of the best," Neomi said.
And the businesses expect the lines to even get longer as the real heat sets in.

