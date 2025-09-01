90°
Florida State freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard is in intensive care after shooting, school says

2 hours 35 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, September 01 2025 Sep 1, 2025 September 01, 2025 12:19 PM September 01, 2025 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida State linebacker is in critical but stable condition after being shot while visiting family, the Seminoles said Monday.

Ethan Pritchard, a 6-foot-2, 224-pound freshman from Sanford, was in intensive care at a Tallahassee-area hospital. He was shot Sunday evening while inside a vehicle outside apartments in Havana, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time,” FSU said in a statement. “Further updates will be provided as they are available.”

Pritchard did not play in Florida State’s season opener, a 31-17 victory Saturday over No. 8 Alabama in Tallahassee.

