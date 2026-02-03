DOC: Three state prison employees fired following allegations they introduced contraband

BATON ROUGE — Three state Department of Corrections employees no longer work with the state prison system following accusations that they brought contraband into state prisons.

Cadet Calnisha Ruth and Master Sergeant Kha’ya Dumas were issued felony summons on Jan. 31 and Jan. 25, respectively, by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office. They were both accused of introducing contraband into a penal facility.

One correctional officer, Cadet Larry Chambers, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2025, by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, on one count each of introducing contraband into a penal facility and simple possession.

"These three individuals are no longer employed with the Department," a DOC spokesperson said.

The firings and allegations come amid Investigative Unit coverage of deaths at the prison, with 18 inmates dying in Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since September 2025, including drug overdoses.

Secretary Gary Westcott said Monday that there were likely "a handful of bad employees" within the organization, but that the bulk of those assigned to prisons were dedicated to caring for incarcerated individuals.