67°
Latest Weather Blog
3 people taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash near corner of Jonah, North 35th streets
BATON ROUGE — Three people were taken to the hospital after a Tuesday morning crash along Jonah Street.
The crash happened along Jonah near the corner of North 35th Street around 10:50 a.m.
According to officials, the three people were hospitalized with serious injuries.
Trending News
A large amount of water filled the street following the crash, which appears to have involved a fire hydrant.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: Dispute over order at South Flannery Road restaurant left employee shot,...
-
Teen arrested for allegedly bringing gun into event center following Clinton parade...
-
2 Your Town Southern: Southern University's 83rd Livestock Show
-
St. George Planning and Zoning Commission denies new subdivision
-
Man arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juvenile following investigation by Livingston...
Sports Video
-
Southern football releases 2026 schedule
-
ESPN's College GameDay heads to Baton Rouge
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Alabama for seventh straight win
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...