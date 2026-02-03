71°
Baton Rouge man convicted on drug dealing, gun charges sentenced to five years in prison
BATON ROUGE – A federal judge sentenced a Baton Rouge man convicted on drug dealing and gun charges to five years in prison.
Jeremiah Jackson, 22, was also sentenced to serve four years of supervised release, as well as having all of his firearms confiscated.
Jackson pleaded guilty to meeting with an undercover agent in the parking lot of Spring Hill Suites in Baton Rouge in January 2024. According to statements made during his plea, Jackson distributed fentanyl pills and machinegun conversion devices for both Glock-style pistols and AR-15 platform firearms to the undercover agent.
In total, Jackson possessed 10,000 fentanyl pills weighing approximately one kilogram, 19 machine gun conversion devices and three firearms.
