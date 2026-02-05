54°
Florida-real estate company buys downtown Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center
BATON ROUGE — The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center in downtown Baton Rouge has been sold to a Florida-based company, court records filed Wednesday say.
According to records, Northshore Development bought the Lafayette Street hotel from Ohio-based Rockbridge Capital.
Northshore applied for a $53.4 million loan to finance the purchase of the 291-room hotel.
